Hibbett Sports (HIBB) Issues FY 2020 Earnings Guidance

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) issued an update on its FY 2020 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.80-2.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.75.
HIBB stock opened at $18.04 on Friday. Hibbett Sports has a 12 month low of $13.08 and a 12 month high of $29.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.73.
Several equities analysts have commented on HIBB shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. Consumer Edge lowered shares of Hibbett Sports from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $18.54 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity set a $20.00 price target on shares of Hibbett Sports and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Hibbett Sports presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.06.
Hibbett Sports Company Profile
Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. As of March 28, 2018, it operated approximately 1,000 stores primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.
Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.