Hexcel Co. (HXL) Holdings Decreased by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,567 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 81,002 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.39% of Hexcel worth $18,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HXL. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 520 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HXL stock opened at $69.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.21. Hexcel Co. has a 1-year low of $53.50 and a 1-year high of $73.42.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.55 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HXL shares. Loop Capital lowered Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.57 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised Hexcel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.38.

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 3,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $255,085.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

