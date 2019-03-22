Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 331,400 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB)

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 41.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 474,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 331,400 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $4,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 168.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 42,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 26,889 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $671,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 145.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 116,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 69,135 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $4,014,000. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NYCB. UBS Group raised New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered New York Community Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Barclays lowered New York Community Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised New York Community Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. New York Community Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.95.

Shares of NYCB opened at $11.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $13.85.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $270.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.24 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 23.72%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 12th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 11th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.08%.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for New York Community Bank and New York Commercial Bank that offer banking products and financial services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products that include checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, NOW and money market accounts, and non-interest-bearing accounts.

