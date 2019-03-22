Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases 16,300 Shares of CarMax, Inc (KMX)

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in CarMax were worth $4,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth $445,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth $17,788,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth $449,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,190,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,181,000 after purchasing an additional 140,198 shares during the last quarter. 99.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KMX. ValuEngine cut CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Guggenheim upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 24th. Wedbush set a $87.00 price target on CarMax and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $62.31 on Friday. CarMax, Inc has a 52-week low of $55.24 and a 52-week high of $81.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 21st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 23.26% and a net margin of 4.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CarMax, Inc will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

