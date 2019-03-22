Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $4.72 Million Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (RSG)

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 48.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 61,800 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $4,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 13,200.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,319,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,294,212 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Republic Services news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $148,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,810.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 3,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total value of $213,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,686.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock worth $581,220 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RSG shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Republic Services in a report on Monday, February 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $77.73 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Republic Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Republic Services to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.59.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $79.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.58. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.13 and a 52-week high of $79.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 10.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.54%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

