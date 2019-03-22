Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp Grows Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (EEFT)

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $5,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEFT. CWM LLC grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 163.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 183.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

EEFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.50.

EEFT stock opened at $142.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.67 and a 12 month high of $143.17.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $649.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.82 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp Grows Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (EEFT)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/22/her-majesty-the-queen-in-right-of-the-province-of-alberta-as-represented-by-alberta-investment-management-corp-grows-position-in-euronet-worldwide-inc-eeft.html.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.