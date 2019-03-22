Helius Medical Technologies (HSDT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BTIG Research

BTIG Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Helius Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:HSDT) in a report published on Monday.

“of Medical reported ~$500K in licensing revenue in Q4 and set 2019 sales guidance of $1.6-$2.0M. This outlook assumes that only the two Canadian centers currently treating commercial patients will contribute to 2019 revenue. We see this as a prudent approach and think this leaves some potential for upside as additional Canadian centers are slated to be added throughout the year. Importantly, HSDT has filed a response to the FDA’s request for more information on the PoNS device. We do not have any insight into the US timeline or the potential for additional questions from the agency but continue to believe approval is more likely than not based on clinical benefit and strong safety profile. In our view, the near- term stock price is likely to be driven by updates from the FDA rather than Canadian commercial launch or revenue reports.”,” BTIG Research’s analyst wrote.

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Helius Medical Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of HSDT opened at $6.60 on Monday. Helius Medical Technologies has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $13.20.

Helius Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:HSDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 899,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,238,000 after acquiring an additional 96,236 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,664,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 204,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 42,762 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 59,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter.

Helius Medical Technologies Company Profile

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a medical technology company focused on neurological wellness. The Company focuses on developing, licensing or acquiring non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself. The Company is engaged in the development of its product, the portable neuromodulation stimulator (PoNS) device.

