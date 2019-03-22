Health Insurance Innovations (HIIQ) and The Competition Head to Head Survey

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ: HIIQ) is one of 19 public companies in the “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Health Insurance Innovations to related companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Health Insurance Innovations and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Health Insurance Innovations 4.49% 28.34% 14.41% Health Insurance Innovations Competitors 7.10% 18.06% 9.00%

59.6% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are owned by institutional investors. 55.9% of Health Insurance Innovations shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.3% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Health Insurance Innovations and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Health Insurance Innovations $351.10 million $12.99 million 17.01 Health Insurance Innovations Competitors $13.74 billion $1.13 billion 34.65

Health Insurance Innovations’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Health Insurance Innovations. Health Insurance Innovations is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Health Insurance Innovations has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Health Insurance Innovations’ rivals have a beta of 0.85, indicating that their average stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Health Insurance Innovations and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Health Insurance Innovations 0 0 6 1 3.14 Health Insurance Innovations Competitors 184 675 763 39 2.40

Health Insurance Innovations presently has a consensus target price of $61.71, indicating a potential upside of 97.23%. As a group, “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies have a potential upside of 3.08%. Given Health Insurance Innovations’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Health Insurance Innovations is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Health Insurance Innovations beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Health Insurance Innovations Company Profile

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide three months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer daily cash benefit for hospital treatment and doctor office visits, as well as accidental injury and death or dismemberment benefits; and supplemental insurance products, including pharmacy benefit cards, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and life insurance policies. The company designs and structures individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in concert with insurance carriers and discount benefit providers; and markets them to individuals through a network of distributors. Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

