Head to Head Survey: Washington Prime Group (WPG.PI) vs. Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA)

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG.PI) and Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.9% of Mid-America Apartment Communities shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Mid-America Apartment Communities shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Washington Prime Group and Mid-America Apartment Communities’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Washington Prime Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Mid-America Apartment Communities $1.57 billion 7.82 $222.90 million $6.04 17.87

Mid-America Apartment Communities has higher revenue and earnings than Washington Prime Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Washington Prime Group and Mid-America Apartment Communities, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Washington Prime Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Mid-America Apartment Communities 0 6 5 0 2.45

Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus target price of $105.06, suggesting a potential downside of 2.64%. Given Mid-America Apartment Communities’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mid-America Apartment Communities is more favorable than Washington Prime Group.

Profitability

This table compares Washington Prime Group and Mid-America Apartment Communities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Washington Prime Group N/A N/A N/A Mid-America Apartment Communities 14.01% 3.41% 1.93%

Dividends

Mid-America Apartment Communities pays an annual dividend of $3.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Washington Prime Group does not pay a dividend. Mid-America Apartment Communities pays out 63.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mid-America Apartment Communities has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Summary

Mid-America Apartment Communities beats Washington Prime Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Washington Prime Group Company Profile

Washington Prime Group Inc. is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S. Washington Prime Group and Shelby's Sugar Shop are registered trademarks of the Company. Trademark and patent registrations for Tangible are currently pending.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store Communities, and Non-Same Store and Other segments. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned and have been stabilized for at least a full twelve months as of the first day of the calendar year. The Non-Same Store and Other segment includes recent acquisitions, communities in development or lease-up, communities that have been identified for disposition, and communities that have incurred a significant casualty loss. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Memphis, TN.

