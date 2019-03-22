Head to Head Survey: Virtusa (VRTU) vs. Cancom (CCCMF)

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) and Cancom (OTCMKTS:CCCMF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Virtusa and Cancom, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virtusa 0 1 4 1 3.00 Cancom 0 1 0 0 2.00

Virtusa presently has a consensus target price of $63.20, suggesting a potential upside of 15.50%. Given Virtusa’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Virtusa is more favorable than Cancom.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.4% of Virtusa shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of Virtusa shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Virtusa and Cancom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virtusa 0.89% 11.39% 4.13% Cancom N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Virtusa and Cancom’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virtusa $1.02 billion 1.60 $1.25 million $0.89 61.48 Cancom N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Virtusa has higher revenue and earnings than Cancom.

Summary

Virtusa beats Cancom on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Virtusa

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services. It also provides application development, software product engineering, CRM and SAP implementation, content management, enterprise mobility, cloud computing, and social media solutions; systems consolidation and rationalization, technology migration and porting, and legacy application Web-enablement; data management, business intelligence, reporting and decision support, master data management, data integration, and big data analytics; and software quality assurance and managed testing services. In addition, the company offers application maintenance and support, applications enhancement, and cloud-environment management and support; managed infrastructure, and remote application monitoring and support services; and IT efficiency improvement services. Further, it offers digital engineering and operational excellence services-based, and transformational solutions. The company serves communications and technology; banking, financial services, and insurance; and media and information industries. The company has collaboration agreements with Moxtra, Inc. to develop and deploy solutions for financial services firms, as well as the Banking Industry Architecture Network; and Indiana Biosciences Research Institute. The company was formerly known as eRunway, Inc. and changed its name to Virtusa Corporation in April 2002. Virtusa Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Southborough, Massachusetts.

About Cancom

CANCOM SE provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services primarily in Germany, Austria, and the United States. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services. The IT Solutions segment offers a range of services related to IT infrastructure and applications. Its services include IT strategy consulting, project planning and implementation, system integration, and IT procurement via e-procurement services, as well as professional IT services and support. The company also distributes hardware and software. It serves commercial end-users ranging from small and medium enterprises to large enterprises and groups, as well as public-sector clients. CANCOM SE was founded in 1992 and is based in Munich, Germany.

