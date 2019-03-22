Head to Head Review: Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (APYRF) vs. Piedmont Office Realty Trust (PDM)

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (OTCMKTS:APYRF) and Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) are both real estate companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allied Properties Real Estate Investment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Piedmont Office Realty Trust $525.97 million 4.89 $130.29 million $1.73 11.84

Piedmont Office Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Allied Properties Real Estate Investment.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.1% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and Piedmont Office Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allied Properties Real Estate Investment 0 0 1 0 3.00 Piedmont Office Realty Trust 0 2 2 0 2.50

Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 4.98%. Given Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Piedmont Office Realty Trust is more favorable than Allied Properties Real Estate Investment.

Dividends

Piedmont Office Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment does not pay a dividend. Piedmont Office Realty Trust pays out 48.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allied Properties Real Estate Investment N/A N/A N/A Piedmont Office Realty Trust 24.77% 7.47% 3.60%

Summary

Piedmont Office Realty Trust beats Allied Properties Real Estate Investment on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its major markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's (BBB) and Moody's (Baa2).

