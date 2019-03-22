Head-To-Head Contrast: Golar LNG Partners (GMLP) and FreeSeas (FREEF)

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) and FreeSeas (OTCMKTS:FREEF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

Golar LNG Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.3%. FreeSeas does not pay a dividend. Golar LNG Partners pays out 154.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

This table compares Golar LNG Partners and FreeSeas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golar LNG Partners 21.11% 10.33% 3.22% FreeSeas N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Golar LNG Partners and FreeSeas’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golar LNG Partners $346.65 million 2.71 $73.19 million $1.05 12.57 FreeSeas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Golar LNG Partners has higher revenue and earnings than FreeSeas.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Golar LNG Partners and FreeSeas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golar LNG Partners 1 6 2 0 2.11 FreeSeas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Golar LNG Partners presently has a consensus target price of $15.17, indicating a potential upside of 14.90%. Given Golar LNG Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Golar LNG Partners is more favorable than FreeSeas.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.3% of Golar LNG Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Golar LNG Partners beats FreeSeas on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Golar LNG Partners

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of April 6, 2018, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Golar LNG Partners LP is a subsidiary of Golar LNG Limited.

About FreeSeas

FreeSeas Inc., a drybulk shipping company, engages in the transportation of drybulk cargoes. The company transports various drybulk commodities, including iron ore, grain, and coal, as well as bauxite, phosphate, fertilizers, steel products, cement, sugar, and rice. It owns and operates a handysize dry bulk carrier. As of April 20, 2018, it operated one handysize drybulk carrier with a capacity of approximately 30,838 deadweight tons. The company was formerly known as Adventure Holdings S.A. and changed its name to FreeSeas Inc. in April 2005. FreeSeas Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Athens, Greece.

