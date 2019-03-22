Head to Head Contrast: Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) & Ichor (ICHR)

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) and Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Applied Optoelectronics and Ichor’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Optoelectronics $267.46 million 1.02 -$2.14 million $0.53 25.94 Ichor $823.61 million 0.62 $57.88 million $2.79 8.19

Ichor has higher revenue and earnings than Applied Optoelectronics. Ichor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Applied Optoelectronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.9% of Applied Optoelectronics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.5% of Ichor shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Applied Optoelectronics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Ichor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Applied Optoelectronics and Ichor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Optoelectronics 4 5 1 0 1.70 Ichor 0 1 5 0 2.83

Applied Optoelectronics presently has a consensus target price of $20.78, suggesting a potential upside of 51.11%. Ichor has a consensus target price of $29.20, suggesting a potential upside of 27.73%. Given Applied Optoelectronics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Applied Optoelectronics is more favorable than Ichor.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Optoelectronics and Ichor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Optoelectronics -0.80% 3.06% 2.18% Ichor 7.03% 30.78% 12.90%

Volatility & Risk

Applied Optoelectronics has a beta of 2.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ichor has a beta of 2.85, meaning that its stock price is 185% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ichor beats Applied Optoelectronics on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Malaysia, and South Korea. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning. It also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

