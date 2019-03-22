Head to Head Contrast: Air New Zealand (ANZFF) vs. Copa (CPA)

Air New Zealand (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) and Copa (NYSE:CPA) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Dividends

Copa pays an annual dividend of $2.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Air New Zealand does not pay a dividend. Copa pays out 39.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Copa has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

63.8% of Copa shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Air New Zealand and Copa, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Air New Zealand 0 1 0 0 2.00 Copa 1 5 8 0 2.50

Copa has a consensus target price of $97.09, suggesting a potential upside of 17.56%. Given Copa’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Copa is more favorable than Air New Zealand.

Profitability

This table compares Air New Zealand and Copa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Air New Zealand N/A N/A N/A Copa 3.29% 13.56% 6.71%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Air New Zealand and Copa’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Air New Zealand N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Copa $2.68 billion 1.30 $88.09 million $6.52 12.67

Copa has higher revenue and earnings than Air New Zealand.

Summary

Copa beats Air New Zealand on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Air New Zealand Company Profile

Air New Zealand Limited provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled airlines primarily in New Zealand, Australia, the Pacific Islands, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company also offers ground handling services; engineering and maintenance services, including aircraft and component maintenance, repair, and overhaul services; and aircraft leasing and financing services. As of December 31, 2017, it had a fleet of 105 aircrafts. The company was formerly known as Tasman Empire Airways Limited and changed its name to Air New Zealand Limited in April 1965. Air New Zealand Limited was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, S.A., through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 75 destinations in 31 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 12, 2018, it operated a fleet of 101 aircraft comprising 81 Boeing 737NG aircraft and 20 EMBRAER-190s aircraft. Copa Holdings, S.A. was founded in 1947 and is based in Panama City, Panama.

