Head to Head Comparison: Brink’s (BCO) versus Viscount Systems (VSYS)

Viscount Systems (OTCMKTS:VSYS) and Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Viscount Systems and Brink’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viscount Systems N/A N/A N/A Brink’s -0.96% 68.11% 5.62%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Viscount Systems and Brink’s, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viscount Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Brink’s 0 0 3 0 3.00

Brink’s has a consensus target price of $96.67, indicating a potential upside of 24.00%. Given Brink’s’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Brink’s is more favorable than Viscount Systems.

Dividends

Brink’s pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Viscount Systems does not pay a dividend. Brink’s pays out 17.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Viscount Systems and Brink’s’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viscount Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Brink’s $3.49 billion 1.11 -$33.30 million $3.46 22.53

Viscount Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Brink’s.

Risk and Volatility

Viscount Systems has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brink’s has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.4% of Brink’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 91.3% of Viscount Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Brink’s shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Brink’s beats Viscount Systems on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Viscount Systems Company Profile

Viscount Systems, Inc., through its subsidiary, Viscount Communication and Control Systems Inc., designs, manufactures, and sells access control and security products in North America. It offers intercom and physical access control systems, and emergency communications systems for various applications, including condominium/apartment building access and intercom; residential intercom; gated home/community access and intercom; seniors/government housing access, tracking, and intercom; elevator access and tracking; garage or perimeter gate control; and emergency communications. The company's principal product is the Enterphone intercom and access control system, a patented building entry control system that uses a building's internal phone wiring to allow access control for tenants, and intercom and access control between visitors and tenants. It also manufactures electronic entry access panels that can operate using the Enterphone system or dial-up telephone company lines. In addition, the company offers Enterphone iQ, a solution based on its MESH technology; MESH, a software-based building management system; Freedom, an Internet technology platform; and Liberty, a derivation of the Freedom for the smaller sized system access control market. Viscount Systems, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services worldwide. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services. It also provides transportation services for valued commodities, including diamonds, jewelry, precious metals, securities, currency, high-tech devices, electronics, and pharmaceuticals; and cash management services, such as money processing, deploying and servicing intelligent safes and safe control devices, and check imaging, as well as cashier balancing, counterfeit detection, account consolidation, and electronic reporting services. In addition, the company offers payment services, including bill payment processing, mobile phone top-up, and prepaid cards; and commercial security system services, such as security system design and installation services that include alarms, motion detectors, closed-circuit televisions, and digital video recorders, as well as access control systems comprising card and biometric readers, electronic locks, and turnstiles. Further, it provides security and guarding services to protect airports, offices, warehouses, stores, and public venues. The company serves banks and financial institutions, retailers, government agencies, mints, jewelers, and other commercial operations. The company was formerly known as The Pittston Company and changed its name to The Brink's Company in May 2003. The Brink's Company was founded in 1838 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

