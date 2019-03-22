Head-To-Head Analysis: Franklin Street Properties (FSP) and Office Properties Income Trust (OPI)

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) and Franklin Street Properties (NASDAQ:FSP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Office Properties Income Trust and Franklin Street Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Office Properties Income Trust 1 0 0 0 1.00 Franklin Street Properties 0 0 1 0 3.00

Office Properties Income Trust presently has a consensus target price of $27.00, indicating a potential downside of 8.94%. Given Office Properties Income Trust’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Office Properties Income Trust is more favorable than Franklin Street Properties.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Office Properties Income Trust and Franklin Street Properties’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Office Properties Income Trust $426.56 million 3.34 -$21.88 million $7.95 3.73 Franklin Street Properties N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Franklin Street Properties has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Office Properties Income Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Office Properties Income Trust and Franklin Street Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Office Properties Income Trust -5.13% -0.93% -0.33% Franklin Street Properties N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Office Properties Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. Franklin Street Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Office Properties Income Trust pays out 27.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Franklin Street Properties beats Office Properties Income Trust on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Office Properties Income Trust

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI. Combining the two companies creates a national office REIT with increased scale, enhanced tenant and geographic diversification, a well-laddered lease expiration schedule, a broader investment strategy, and a company with one of the highest percentages of rent paid by investment grade rated tenants in the office sector.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income. FSP is a Maryland corporation that operates in a manner intended to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes.

Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.