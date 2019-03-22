Head-To-Head Analysis: Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) vs. Live Current Media (LIVC)

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) and Live Current Media (OTCMKTS:LIVC) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Broadridge Financial Solutions and Live Current Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadridge Financial Solutions 10.25% 43.95% 14.98% Live Current Media N/A -6.40% -5.43%

Broadridge Financial Solutions pays an annual dividend of $1.94 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Live Current Media does not pay a dividend. Broadridge Financial Solutions pays out 46.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Broadridge Financial Solutions has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.7% of Broadridge Financial Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Broadridge Financial Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Broadridge Financial Solutions has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Live Current Media has a beta of 2.61, meaning that its share price is 161% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Broadridge Financial Solutions and Live Current Media’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadridge Financial Solutions $4.33 billion 2.68 $427.90 million $4.19 23.95 Live Current Media N/A N/A $70,000.00 N/A N/A

Broadridge Financial Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Live Current Media.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and Live Current Media, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadridge Financial Solutions 0 3 3 0 2.50 Live Current Media 0 0 0 0 N/A

Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $116.80, indicating a potential upside of 16.37%. Given Broadridge Financial Solutions’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Broadridge Financial Solutions is more favorable than Live Current Media.

Summary

Broadridge Financial Solutions beats Live Current Media on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution. It also provides registered proxy, registrar, stock transfer, and record-keeping services to corporations; and distributes regulatory reports and corporate action/reorganization event information, and tax reporting solutions. In addition, this segment offers customer communication solutions, including processing and distributing its clients' transactional, regulatory, and marketing communications through print and digital channels. Further, it provides cloud-based marketing and customer communication tools, as well as customer and account data aggregation and reporting services; and creates sales and educational content, including seminars and a library of financial planning topics, as well as customizable advisor Websites, search engine marketing, and electronic and print newsletters. Additionally, this segment offers mutual fund and retirement, and mutual fund trade processing services. The company's Global Technology and Operations segment offers middle- and back-office securities processing solutions that include desktop productivity tools, data aggregation, performance reporting, portfolio management, order capture and execution, trade confirmation, margin, cash management, clearance and settlement, asset servicing, reference data management, reconciliation, securities financing and collateral optimization, compliance and regulatory reporting, and accounting. It also provides international securities processing and managed services. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Lake Success, New York.

Live Current Media Company Profile

Live Current Media Inc. focuses on developing domain names to include content, commerce, and community applications in the United States. The company was formerly known as Communicate.com Inc. and changed its name to Live Current Media Inc. in May 2008. Live Current Media Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

