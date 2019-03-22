Hawaiian Electric Industries (HE) Sets New 12-Month High at $41.05

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $41.05 and last traded at $40.73, with a volume of 3458 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.26.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $761.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 26th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 25th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.19%.

In related news, Director James K. Scott sold 5,500 shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total value of $213,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 601.4% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Ffcm LLC grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3,562.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,567,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,177 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 52.01% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile (NYSE:HE)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, sugarcane waste, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

