Hauck & Aufhaeuser Reiterates €14.00 Price Target for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) has been assigned a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective by equities researchers at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 37.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €19.50 ($22.67) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Commerzbank set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €18.70 ($21.74) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €24.51 ($28.50).

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of ETR G1A opened at €22.53 ($26.20) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.88. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €19.09 ($22.20) and a 1-year high of €36.90 ($42.91).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.