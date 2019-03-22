Harvest Fund Advisors LLC Has $159.88 Million Holdings in Antero Midstream Partners LP (AM)

Harvest Fund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:AM) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,474,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 75,362 shares during the period. Antero Midstream Partners makes up approximately 1.8% of Harvest Fund Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream Partners were worth $159,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AM. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Antero Midstream Partners by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,811,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $367,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,845 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,139,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Antero Midstream Partners by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,720,902 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $186,540,000 after purchasing an additional 974,888 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Antero Midstream Partners by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,702,656 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,810,000 after purchasing an additional 626,056 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream Partners by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,068,447 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,611,000 after acquiring an additional 397,300 shares during the period. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Antero Midstream Partners alerts:

AM stock opened at $13.50 on Friday. Antero Midstream Partners LP has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $19.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.91 and a beta of 1.80.

Antero Midstream Partners (NYSE:AM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Antero Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 246.65% and a net margin of 43.36%. The company had revenue of $281.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.71 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Partners LP will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 210,000 shares of Antero Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total value of $2,614,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

AM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Capital One Financial cut Antero Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Antero Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Antero Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.35.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Harvest Fund Advisors LLC Has $159.88 Million Holdings in Antero Midstream Partners LP (AM)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/22/harvest-fund-advisors-llc-has-159-88-million-holdings-in-antero-midstream-partners-lp-am.html.

Antero Midstream Partners Profile

Antero Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling and Treatment. Its assets include 8-, 12-, 16-, 20-, 24-, and 30-inch high and low pressure gathering pipelines, compressor stations, and processing and fractionation plants that collect and process natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil from wells in the Marcellus Shale in West Virginia and the Utica Shale in Ohio; and water handling and treatment assets, which comprise two independent fresh water delivery systems that deliver fresh water from the Ohio River and several regional waterways, as well as wastewater handling services for well completion operations.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:AM).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.