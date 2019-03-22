Harvest Fund Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)

Harvest Fund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,848,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,804,000. Kinder Morgan makes up about 0.5% of Harvest Fund Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Kinder Morgan as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 80,041.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 13,607 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 74.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 70,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 29,916 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 5.6% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 12,232,929 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $216,877,000 after purchasing an additional 650,164 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,203,396 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,342,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,254,000 after acquiring an additional 21,262 shares in the last quarter. 63.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. TheStreet raised Kinder Morgan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Wolfe Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.87.

Shares of KMI opened at $20.42 on Friday. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 12 month low of $14.62 and a 12 month high of $20.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.96.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Richard D. Kinder bought 50,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.92 per share, for a total transaction of $896,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 235,262,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,215,901,365.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah Macdonald bought 2,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.89 per share, with a total value of $49,725.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,328 shares in the company, valued at $503,773.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,521,612 shares of company stock valued at $47,637,339. Company insiders own 14.16% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

