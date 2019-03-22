Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 61.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 257,515 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $7,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,194,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,700,000 after buying an additional 249,118 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 364,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,219,000 after buying an additional 29,350 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 95,348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after buying an additional 44,051 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 385,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,276,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift purchased 11,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.73 per share, for a total transaction of $499,527.79. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,920,560.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 2,392 shares of Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total transaction of $110,869.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HIG traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.78. The stock had a trading volume of 20,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035,227. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 1-year low of $40.54 and a 1-year high of $55.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.13. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hartford Financial Services Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.92.

Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

