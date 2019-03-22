Harris Co. (HRS) Position Trimmed by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Harris Co. (NYSE:HRS) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,784 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,223 shares during the quarter. Harris comprises approximately 0.7% of Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Hancock Whitney Corp owned about 0.14% of Harris worth $22,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HRS. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harris by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $324,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its stake in shares of Harris by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 11,665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Harris by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 18,418 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Harris by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 541,474 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $91,623,000 after purchasing an additional 49,668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HRS. Zacks Investment Research raised Harris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. ValuEngine lowered Harris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Harris from $181.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Argus lifted their price objective on Harris from $170.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $194.00 price objective on shares of Harris in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Harris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.33.

Harris stock opened at $161.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Harris Co. has a one year low of $123.24 and a one year high of $175.50.

Harris (NYSE:HRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Harris had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 13.29%. Harris’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Harris Co. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.685 per share. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Harris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.15%.

In related news, SVP Robert L. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.66, for a total transaction of $6,346,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,141,229.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Harris Corporation provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems. It designs, develops, and manufactures radio communications products and systems, including single channel ground and airborne radio systems, multiband manpack and handheld radios, multi-channel manpack and airborne radios, and single-channel airborne radios, as well as wideband rifleman team, ground, and high frequency manpack radios.

