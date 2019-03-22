Harris Associates L P Has $263.67 Million Stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

Harris Associates L P cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 42.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,010,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,485,410 shares during the quarter. Harris Associates L P owned 0.46% of Automatic Data Processing worth $263,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1,376.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 319.1% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 80.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $155.34 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $109.14 and a one year high of $156.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 51.92% and a net margin of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 72.64%.

In related news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.13, for a total value of $229,282.14. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,122 shares in the company, valued at $3,742,045.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 36,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.05, for a total value of $5,420,054.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,184,900.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,589 shares of company stock valued at $17,276,746 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.87.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

