Harbor Advisors LLC Acquires 2,916 Shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (CRESY)

Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 70,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Newfoundland Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 5,437,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,061,000 after purchasing an additional 887,526 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,117,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,562,000 after purchasing an additional 214,106 shares during the last quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd now owns 316,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 13,029 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 20.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 205,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 122,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 7,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd.

CRESY stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $12.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,507. Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. has a 12-month low of $10.74 and a 12-month high of $22.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. Profile

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, produces basic agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The Agricultural business is involved in planting, harvesting, and sale of crops, such as wheat, corn, soybean, cotton, and sunflower, as well as sugarcane; breeding, purchasing, and fattening of cattle for sale to slaughterhouses and local livestock auction markets; producing raw milk for sale to local milk and milk-related products producers; the leasing of farms to third parties; the disposal and development of farmlands activities; and feedlot farming, as well as meat slaughtering and processing activities.

