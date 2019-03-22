HANG SENG BK LT/S (HSNGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

HANG SENG BK LT/S (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, www.briefing.com reports.

HSNGY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut HANG SENG BK LT/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised HANG SENG BK LT/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Shares of HSNGY stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.41. The stock had a trading volume of 7,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,622. HANG SENG BK LT/S has a one year low of $21.13 and a one year high of $27.76. The company has a market capitalization of $46.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.75.

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

