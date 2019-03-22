Hancock Whitney Corp Trims Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (CRM)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,160 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 3,366 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $14,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 291 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Amy E. Weaver sold 5,259 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.12, for a total transaction of $863,107.08. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 29,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,849,417.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig Conway sold 200 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.07, for a total transaction of $29,214.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,343,551.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 412,923 shares of company stock worth $62,691,900 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $166.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $126.07 billion, a PE ratio of 114.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.40. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $111.34 and a 52-week high of $166.99.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Pivotal Research raised shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.82.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

