Halsey Associates Inc. CT Invests $257,000 in Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM)

Halsey Associates Inc. CT purchased a new position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth $1,383,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,481 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,244,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $114,430,000 after buying an additional 117,935 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC now owns 213,009 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,580,000 after buying an additional 59,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth $860,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $99.19 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $77.09 and a one year high of $101.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.55.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.57). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 27.11%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 14th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 13th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho downgraded Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Yum! Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Yum! Brands to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.64.

In other Yum! Brands news, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $587,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 2,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.93, for a total value of $259,807.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,497 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,175.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,684 shares of company stock worth $10,065,092. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

