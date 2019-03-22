Halsey Associates Inc. CT Buys 12,017 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)

Halsey Associates Inc. CT increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 437,120 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,017 shares during the period. Halsey Associates Inc. CT’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $6,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 573.6% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 63.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $20.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $44.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.96. Kinder Morgan Inc has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $20.44.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. TheStreet raised Kinder Morgan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.87.

In related news, Director Deborah Macdonald purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.89 per share, for a total transaction of $49,725.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,773.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,805,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 235,427,613 shares in the company, valued at $4,249,468,414.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 2,521,612 shares of company stock worth $47,637,339 in the last 90 days. 14.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

