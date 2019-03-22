Halsey Associates Inc. CT Boosts Stake in Icon Plc (ICLR)

Halsey Associates Inc. CT grew its holdings in shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,545 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Halsey Associates Inc. CT’s holdings in Icon were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ICLR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Icon by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Icon by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 433 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Icon by 211.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Icon by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,897 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Icon by 75.5% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Icon alerts:

ICLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Icon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Icon from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Icon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Mizuho raised shares of Icon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $146.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Icon from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Icon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.40.

NASDAQ ICLR opened at $136.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.66. Icon Plc has a 52-week low of $110.21 and a 52-week high of $155.33.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The medical research company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $679.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.04 million. Icon had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Icon Plc will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “Halsey Associates Inc. CT Boosts Stake in Icon Plc (ICLR)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/22/halsey-associates-inc-ct-boosts-stake-in-icon-plc-iclr.html.

About Icon

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Recommended Story: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Icon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.