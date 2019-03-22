H. Lundbeck A/S- to Issue Annual Dividend of $1.32 (HLUYY)

H. Lundbeck A/S- (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 1.32 per share on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HLUYY opened at $46.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. H. Lundbeck A/S- has a 52 week low of $38.65 and a 52 week high of $73.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 11.56 and a beta of -0.09.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of H. Lundbeck A/S- from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H. Lundbeck A/S- from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of H. Lundbeck A/S- from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

H. Lundbeck A/S- Company Profile

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for treating symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and Rexulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

