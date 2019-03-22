Gulfport Energy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (GPOR)

Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 15,100 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 5,198% compared to the typical volume of 285 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ GPOR opened at $7.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.95. Gulfport Energy has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $13.41.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $415.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.23 million. Gulfport Energy had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 31.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gulfport Energy will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gulfport Energy news, CEO David M. Wood acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.06 per share, for a total transaction of $80,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 360,610 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,516.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPOR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,561,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $160,873,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492,062 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gulfport Energy during the 4th quarter worth $17,417,000. Oslo Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Oslo Asset Management AS now owns 5,234,914 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,414,119 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gulfport Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $10,652,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Gulfport Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Williams Capital set a $15.00 target price on Gulfport Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. TheStreet cut Gulfport Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $15.00 target price on Gulfport Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gulfport Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.91.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. Its principal properties are located in the Utica Shale primarily in Eastern Ohio; and the SCOOP Woodford and SCOOP Springer plays in Oklahoma.

