Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $61.29 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,404,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 599,152 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises 1.2% of Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $61,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 441,792,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,469,816,000 after buying an additional 6,620,749 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Pfizer by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 441,792,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,469,816,000 after buying an additional 6,620,749 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Pfizer by 3.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,231,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,095,110,000 after buying an additional 2,497,736 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Pfizer by 2.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,493,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,445,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 40,477,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,783,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,614 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on PFE. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.89.

Pfizer stock opened at $42.35 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.32 and a fifty-two week high of $46.47. The stock has a market cap of $252.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Pfizer had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 26.02%. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 5,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $213,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,573,558. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rady A. Johnson sold 8,700 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total transaction of $357,831.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,459,450.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 317,526 shares of company stock worth $13,704,089. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/22/gulf-international-bank-uk-ltd-has-61-29-million-stake-in-pfizer-inc-pfe.html.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.