Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share on Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd.

Guess? has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years. Guess? has a dividend payout ratio of 86.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Guess? to earn $1.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.0%.

Get Guess? alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GES opened at $19.31 on Friday. Guess? has a 12-month low of $17.46 and a 12-month high of $26.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.05). Guess? had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $837.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guess? will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GES. ValuEngine downgraded Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut Guess? from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Guess?, Inc. (GES) to Issue $0.23 Quarterly Dividend” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/22/guess-inc-ges-to-issue-0-23-quarterly-dividend.html.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Featured Article: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.