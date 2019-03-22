Guess?, Inc. (GES) to Issue $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share on Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd.
Guess? has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years. Guess? has a dividend payout ratio of 86.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Guess? to earn $1.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.0%.
Shares of NYSE:GES opened at $19.31 on Friday. Guess? has a 12-month low of $17.46 and a 12-month high of $26.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.95.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on GES. ValuEngine downgraded Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut Guess? from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.
About Guess?
Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.
Featured Article: Intrinsic Value
Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.