GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 58,411 Shares of BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (BJ)

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) by 83.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,411 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in BJs Wholesale Club were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BJ. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in BJs Wholesale Club during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,153,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,376,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 286.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 37,734 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 783.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 169,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 150,358 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 35.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,748,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,616,000 after purchasing an additional 725,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Graham Luce sold 23,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $557,736.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cvc European Equity V. Ltd sold 9,775,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $240,269,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,299,319 shares of company stock valued at $253,607,591.

BJ opened at $26.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $19.31 and a 12-month high of $32.92.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

BJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BJs Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on BJs Wholesale Club in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on BJs Wholesale Club in a research note on Friday, February 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised BJs Wholesale Club from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.93.

About BJs Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

