GrubHub (GRUB) Stock Price Down 2.9%

GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB)’s share price was down 2.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $70.36 and last traded at $68.56. Approximately 2,054,496 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 2,139,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.60.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GRUB shares. Roth Capital lowered GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised GrubHub from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on GrubHub from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $85.00 target price on GrubHub and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Wedbush set a $130.00 target price on GrubHub and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.82.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 56.90, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The information services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. GrubHub had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $287.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that GrubHub Inc will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GrubHub news, CTO Maria Belousova sold 2,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $220,487.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 857 shares in the company, valued at $68,637.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 7,050 shares of company stock valued at $550,668 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,352,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $718,330,000 after buying an additional 821,632 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,507,175 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $346,197,000 after buying an additional 502,745 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion grew its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 2,400,433 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $184,377,000 after buying an additional 1,129,108 shares in the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP grew its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 15.3% during the third quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 2,345,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $325,153,000 after buying an additional 310,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 2,277,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $174,943,000 after buying an additional 332,443 shares in the last quarter.

About GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB)

GrubHub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 80,000 local restaurants with diners in approximately 1,600 cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites for iPhone, Android, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple TV devices; and operates Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and eat24.com.

