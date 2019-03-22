GridCoin Market Cap Reaches $1.99 Million (GRC)

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 22nd. During the last week, GridCoin has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. GridCoin has a total market cap of $1.99 million and $1,178.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GridCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000119 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange, OpenLedger DEX, C-CEX and Trade By Trade.

About GridCoin

GRC is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 416,024,049 coins. GridCoin’s official message board is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. The official website for GridCoin is www.gridcoin.us. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GridCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, SouthXchange, Bittrex, OpenLedger DEX, C-CEX and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GridCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GridCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

