GreenSky Inc (GSKY) Stake Increased by UBS Oconnor LLC

UBS Oconnor LLC lifted its stake in shares of GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) by 385.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,590,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,056,400 shares during the quarter. GreenSky comprises approximately 1.6% of UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. UBS Oconnor LLC owned about 1.39% of GreenSky worth $24,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of GreenSky in the 4th quarter worth $1,674,000. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd bought a new position in shares of GreenSky in the 4th quarter worth $1,516,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of GreenSky in the 4th quarter worth $3,749,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of GreenSky by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 147,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 70,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of GreenSky by 136.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 510,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,882,000 after purchasing an additional 294,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GSKY shares. Sandler O’Neill upgraded GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on GreenSky to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GreenSky has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.85.

Shares of GSKY traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.21. The stock had a trading volume of 15,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,166. GreenSky Inc has a twelve month low of $8.30 and a twelve month high of $27.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.29.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $109.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.02 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that GreenSky Inc will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

