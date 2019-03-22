Green Plains Inc (GPRE) Insider Sells $50,730.00 in Stock

Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) insider Michelle Mapes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $50,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,690.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Michelle Mapes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 21st, Michelle Mapes sold 5,000 shares of Green Plains stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $85,600.00.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Michelle Mapes sold 5,000 shares of Green Plains stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $80,800.00.

GPRE traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.09. 17,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,892. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.20. Green Plains Inc has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $21.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $827.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $894.16 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Green Plains Inc will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 21st. Green Plains’s dividend payout ratio is -22.12%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Green Plains from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPRE. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Green Plains by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Green Plains by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,510 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

