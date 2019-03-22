Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Stake in Cypress Semiconductor Co. (CY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,054 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Cypress Semiconductor were worth $2,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 8.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,219,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $539,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820,094 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 8.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 37,219,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $539,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820,094 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 5,148,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,300 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 5,145,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,449,000 after acquiring an additional 361,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 12.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,148,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,106,000 after acquiring an additional 451,560 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CY stock opened at $15.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.93. Cypress Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $18.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $604.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.72 million. Cypress Semiconductor had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 22.01%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cypress Semiconductor Co. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Cypress Semiconductor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.93%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CY shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, February 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Cypress Semiconductor to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.32.

In other Cypress Semiconductor news, EVP Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $45,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,521,221.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $55,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,898 shares of company stock worth $585,532 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cypress Semiconductor

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; ARM Cortex-M4, -M3, and -M0+ MCUs; R4 CPUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Bluetooth low energy, and ZigBee solutions; WICED development platform; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

