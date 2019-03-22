Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 850 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,731 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 28,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $128.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 103.73, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.72. Veeva Systems Inc has a one year low of $68.11 and a one year high of $128.82.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $232.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.15 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 26.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

VEEV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Veeva Systems to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.65.

In related news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 48,765 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.91, for a total value of $5,554,821.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,628,359.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 1,768 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $212,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,817,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,896 shares of company stock worth $14,583,802. 15.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry-specific, cloud-based software solutions for the life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

