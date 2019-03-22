Grandfield & Dodd LLC Has $522,000 Stake in Altria Group Inc (MO)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC trimmed its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 982 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 627.6% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 631.3% in the 4th quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 1,556.7% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.14% of the company’s stock.

MO opened at $56.93 on Friday. Altria Group Inc has a 52 week low of $42.40 and a 52 week high of $66.04. The stock has a market cap of $104.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.45% and a return on equity of 49.05%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 80.20%.

In other Altria Group news, Director Nabil Y. Sakkab purchased 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.42 per share, with a total value of $52,033.44. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,489.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ivan S. Feldman sold 6,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total transaction of $348,126.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on MO. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.53.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

