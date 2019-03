Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 34.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 272,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,435 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $10,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of International Paper by 4,091.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,104,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006,214 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of International Paper by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,144,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,274 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of International Paper by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,591,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,310,000 after acquiring an additional 870,015 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of International Paper by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,558,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,475,518,000 after acquiring an additional 688,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of International Paper by 293.2% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 886,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,764,000 after acquiring an additional 660,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IP opened at $45.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.01. International Paper Co has a 52-week low of $37.55 and a 52-week high of $59.57.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 30.83%. Equities research analysts expect that International Paper Co will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.59%.

Several research firms have recently commented on IP. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of International Paper from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of International Paper to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.58.

In other news, insider Gregory T. Wanta sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $429,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 9,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total transaction of $433,281.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,760 shares of company stock valued at $4,016,587. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, North Africa, India, and Russia. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

