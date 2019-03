Golden Ocean Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GOGL) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.88.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

NASDAQ:GOGL traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.16. 14,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,246. Golden Ocean Group has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $741.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.81.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $131.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.10 million. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 12.89%. On average, equities analysts predict that Golden Ocean Group will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,570 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.94% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, engages in the transportation of bulk commodities worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

