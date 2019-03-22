Globeflex Capital L P Reduces Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG)

Globeflex Capital L P reduced its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,358 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter worth $278,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth $343,000.

Shares of ABG opened at $69.31 on Friday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.60 and a 52-week high of $77.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.17.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 37.38% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dennis E. Clements sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.10, for a total transaction of $1,422,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,381.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas C. Deloach, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,706,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,000 shares of company stock worth $2,911,440. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ABG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.80.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance, replacement parts, and collision repair services. The company also provides finance and insurance products, including arranging vehicle financing through third parties; and aftermarket products, such as extended service contracts, guaranteed asset protection insurance, prepaid maintenance, and credit life and disability insurance.

