Globeflex Capital L P Lowers Position in Renewable Energy Group Inc (REGI)

Globeflex Capital L P lessened its stake in Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P owned approximately 0.11% of Renewable Energy Group worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 193.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 143.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000.

A number of research firms recently commented on REGI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

In related news, Director Delbert Christensen bought 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.01 per share, for a total transaction of $40,267.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,753,154.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REGI opened at $22.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $839.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 0.95. Renewable Energy Group Inc has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $32.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

