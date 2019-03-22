Globeflex Capital L P Grows Stake in Hub Group Inc (HUBG)

Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P owned 0.12% of Hub Group worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 104,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $41.21 on Friday. Hub Group Inc has a 12-month low of $34.02 and a 12-month high of $56.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.68.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. Hub Group had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hub Group Inc will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on HUBG. Stephens lifted their target price on Hub Group to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. BidaskClub cut Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.90.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, and logistics services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mode and Hub. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

