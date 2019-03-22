Global Strategic Management Inc. Takes $5.21 Million Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM)

Global Strategic Management Inc. bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 129,260 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,205,000. Agnico Eagle Mines makes up approximately 5.1% of Global Strategic Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Global Strategic Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Agnico Eagle Mines as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 771 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 91.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors own 60.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Desjardins reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, January 7th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Sunday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.33.

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $44.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.23, a PEG ratio of 99.78 and a beta of -0.50. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a 1-year low of $32.18 and a 1-year high of $47.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The mining company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $537.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.39 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a positive return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 14.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

