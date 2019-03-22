Global Strategic Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 134,496 Gladstone Investment Co. (GAIN)

Global Strategic Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 134,496 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,000. Gladstone Investment accounts for 1.2% of Global Strategic Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GAIN. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,014,000. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 36,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Investment stock opened at $11.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $383.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.79. Gladstone Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $8.70 and a twelve month high of $12.26.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.24 million. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 171.29%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GAIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

