Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT)’s share price fell 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $49.28 and last traded at $49.51. 630,196 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 670,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.51.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GBT. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Blood Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Oppenheimer set a $82.00 target price on Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $96.00 target price on Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.79.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 2.13.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.05). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.95) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc will post -3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 6.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 236,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,689,000 after acquiring an additional 15,211 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 60.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 15,037 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 29.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 8.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 740.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

